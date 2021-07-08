Nickolas Stavropoulos Sells 3,377 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

