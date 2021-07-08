Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 333.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 424,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,719,986. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.71. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

