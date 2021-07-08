Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Financial Comparison

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 7.67% 9.11% 3.94% Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.86 $8.61 billion N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.87 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; lease and sale of telecommunications-related devices; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

