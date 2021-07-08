Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.64

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63.

About Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

