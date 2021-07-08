NIX Trading 65.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. NIX has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $54,893.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NIX has traded 65.4% lower against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,866.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.93 or 0.06532198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.10 or 0.01503331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00401578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00152074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00630218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00425037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00340037 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

