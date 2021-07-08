Node Runners (NDR) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for about $18.20 or 0.00055376 BTC on exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $425,387.81 and $431.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

