Noir (NOR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $685.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $388,783.43 and $685.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00264426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00037128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,530,555 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

