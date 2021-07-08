Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Nokia stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,048,260. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 254,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 80,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

