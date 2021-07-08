Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,097 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of INFO opened at $115.33 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.68 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

