Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 35,179 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $19,686,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $163.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

