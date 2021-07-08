Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 106,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $259.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

