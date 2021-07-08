Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,060 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $419.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.77. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.70 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

