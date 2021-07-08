Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,404 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.