Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 20,190 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $45,163,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.