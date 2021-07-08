Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,071 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

