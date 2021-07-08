Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 258,700 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

