Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

