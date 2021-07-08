Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

CUBE stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.