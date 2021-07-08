Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 454,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 178,201 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,115,000 after acquiring an additional 245,220 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

KDP stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

