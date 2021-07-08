Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Roku stock opened at $419.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.17 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $130.70 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

