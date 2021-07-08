Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,040,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

NYSE ZBH opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

