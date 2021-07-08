Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.93 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.60 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

