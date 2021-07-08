Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 90.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 856,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth $450,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Wipro by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 140,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wipro by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

