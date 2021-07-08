Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Albemarle by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.29. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

