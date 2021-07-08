Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Shares of WSM opened at $163.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

