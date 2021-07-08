Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,980 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $47.74 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

