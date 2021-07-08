Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

