Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,992 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $189.84 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

