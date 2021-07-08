Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

