Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 633,402 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,402 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.51% of Kimberly-Clark worth $240,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.96. 37,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.