Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 72,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Starbucks worth $372,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.69. 234,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.63. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

