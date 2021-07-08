Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398,714 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.43% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $829,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.61. 307,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,039,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

