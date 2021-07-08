Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.92% of Zebra Technologies worth $238,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $546.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $547.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,133.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

