Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,395 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.69% of The Allstate worth $239,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.85. 14,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

