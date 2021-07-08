Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.12 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,120,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN traded down $36.58 on Thursday, hitting $3,660.00. 146,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,340.08. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,734.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

