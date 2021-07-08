Nordea Investment Management AB Has $304.53 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $304,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,954 shares of company stock worth $85,033,956 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.08. The stock had a trading volume of 164,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,991. The company has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.94.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

