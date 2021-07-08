Nordea Investment Management AB Has $391.52 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,763 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of Adobe worth $391,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $602.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.90. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.29 and a 1-year high of $607.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.