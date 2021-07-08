Nordea Investment Management AB Has $673.45 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,767 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of UnitedHealth Group worth $673,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $408.24. The stock had a trading volume of 73,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,372. The company has a market cap of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $287.10 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

