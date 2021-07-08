Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.81% of Quest Diagnostics worth $301,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,928. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

