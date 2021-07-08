Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154,821 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.80% of Zimmer Biomet worth $271,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.72. 20,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,507. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.