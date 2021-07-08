Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 414,508 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,508 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of NIKE worth $339,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NKE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 249,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

