Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $344,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.66. 446,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.97. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock valued at $778,896,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

