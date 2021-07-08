Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,264,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

GOOGL stock traded down $29.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,500.03. 51,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,380.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

