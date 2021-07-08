Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 19,415 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.51% of Waters worth $264,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Waters by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Waters by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.56. 6,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,411. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.75 and a fifty-two week high of $365.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.