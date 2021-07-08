Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,550,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 970,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Intel worth $354,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 649,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,370,048. The company has a market capitalization of $224.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

