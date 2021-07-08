Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

