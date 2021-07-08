Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Trading Down 6.6%

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)’s share price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $254.49 and last traded at $255.30. Approximately 46,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,209,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.35.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.