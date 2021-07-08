Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Raven Industries worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 799,382 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

RAVN opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

