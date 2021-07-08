Northern Trust Corp Has $21.36 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,651 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

