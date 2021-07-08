Northern Trust Corp Has $21.70 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Sonic Automotive worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.56.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

